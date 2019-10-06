For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (somehow) escaped a sack and threw a TD pass to Byron Pringle
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes once again left people speechless.
On a third-and-18 play early in the second quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes seemed to be on the verge of being sacked.
Instead, he broke free from the Colts defenders and found rookie wide receiver Byron Pringle on a 27-yard touchdown pass.
“I wish I had words to describe what I just saw,” NBC Sports analyst Cris Collinsworth said.
“Only Mahomes,” Al Michaels said.
Here is the play:
Pringle, the rookie from Kansas State, had five catches for 76 yards at that point, including this 28-yard reception:
