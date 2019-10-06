Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (somehow) escaped a sack and threw a TD pass to Byron Pringle

SHARE COPY LINK

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes once again left people speechless.

On a third-and-18 play early in the second quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes seemed to be on the verge of being sacked.

Instead, he broke free from the Colts defenders and found rookie wide receiver Byron Pringle on a 27-yard touchdown pass.

“I wish I had words to describe what I just saw,” NBC Sports analyst Cris Collinsworth said.

“Only Mahomes,” Al Michaels said.

Here is the play:

Only Mahomes is right, Al #INDvsKC : KSHB pic.twitter.com/c487FgDH9G — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 7, 2019

Pringle, the rookie from Kansas State, had five catches for 76 yards at that point, including this 28-yard reception:

.@PatrickMahomes finds the rookie Byron Pringle on the run for 28 yards #ChiefsKingdom



: #INDvsKC on NBC

: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/ZqkGgcuCUY pic.twitter.com/MdLkGKJFq7 — NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2019