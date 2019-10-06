Watch Patrick Mahomes warm up before Chiefs’ game against Colts

SHARE COPY LINK

If he was feeling nervous ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn’t showing it.

Mahomes looked cool as he warmed up on the field at Arrowhead Stadium, and his teammates did as well.

Mahomes loosened up his arm with some fairly easy tosses early on in practice. You can see Mahomes warming up in the video above from The Star’s James Wooldridge.

When he arrived at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes was wearing a Kansas City Monarchs jersey:

