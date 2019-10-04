Chiefs plan to wear Color Rush uniforms for Sunday night’s game against Colts

SHARE COPY LINK

This worked out really well for the Chiefs the last time it happened.

A year ago, the Chiefs wore all-red uniforms for a Sunday night game on NBC against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.

Wearing their Color Rush uniforms, the Chiefs crushed the Bengals 45-10 as quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes.

In their history, the Chiefs are 5-3 in games in which they’ve worn the red jerseys and pants, and they apparently will be in that look for this Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs shared this video on Friday morning:

Here is LeSean McCoy in all red:

What do you think of the look? Vote in our poll and/or leave a comment below.