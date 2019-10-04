Eric Stonestreet reprises role of Andy Reid’s brother to ‘preview’ Chiefs-Colts game

SHARE COPY LINK

Actor Eric Stonestreet made a memorable appearance at Chiefs training camp this summer in a new role as Randy Reid, the jet-ski selling brother of KC coach Andy Reid.

Randy returned this week to help Chiefs reporter B.J. Kissel break down Sunday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.

Well, Randy spent more time talking food than football, but it was still fun.

“I don’t think there’s any better food than nachos,” Randy said early in the interview. “Think about what you can do with a tortilla chip. Think about it as a base stance in football.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

When asked how to beat the Colts, Randy said: “You gotta score touchdowns and you gotta score extra points and you gotta score field goals.”

Kissel asked how the Chiefs can score against the Colts.

“They pass it,” Randy said. “They get Patrick (Mahomes) back there, they get him in the pocket. Speaking of pockets, are you a Hot Pocket guy?”

You get the idea, right? Randy also noted that his “brother” can cook up a mean batch of biscuits and gravy.

Here is the video: