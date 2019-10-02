NFL picks the 25 best plays of September and four feature the Chiefs

SHARE COPY LINK

The NFL released a video of the best 25 plays of September, and viewers got a heavy of the Chiefs.

Four of the plays feature the Chiefs: No. 2, No. 7, No. 12 and No. 18. This is the breakdown:

No. 18: Demarcus Robinson’s acrobatic 39-yard touchdown catch on a pass from Patrick Mahomes against the Raiders.

No. 12: Robinson’s one-handed touchdown grab in a win over the Ravens.

No. 7: Tight end Travis Kelce’s flip to running back LeSean McCoy in a hook-and-ladder play Sunday at Detroit.

No. 2: Defensive back Bashaud Breeland’s touchdown Sunday on a 100-yard fumble recovery against the Lions.

Here is the video from the NFL:

What a way to start the season.



The TOP 25 plays of September! pic.twitter.com/I4qFDj4cMn — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2019

The Chiefs, 4-0, aren’t just winning, they are doing it with some impressive plays.