Kid put on Mahomes jersey, changed allegiance to the Chiefs during Sunday’s game

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is winning over new fans one at a time.

Case in point: during the Chiefs’ 34-30 win at Detroit on Sunday, a boy in the stands was spotted pulling on a Mahomes jersey.

That doesn’t seem all that unusual, right? Mahomes is the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player, but what makes this special is what the boy was wearing.

A Matthew Stafford jersey.

House of Highlights shared this video on Twitter:

Mahomes making new fans everywhere. (via aleccbrownn/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/EhYV7paN9g — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) September 30, 2019

See? Mahomes is converting one fan at a time.