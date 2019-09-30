Take a look at scenes inside Royals’ clubhouse after season-ending win

Alex Gordon on sending off Ned Yost with season finale win Royals left fielder Alex Gordon talks about Ned Yost and the game against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Royals left fielder Alex Gordon talks about Ned Yost and the game against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

The Royals’ 5-4 walk-off win over the Twins on Sunday was much more than the final game of the 2019 season.

It was the end of Ned Yost’s managerial career, and it was the last game the Royals would play with David Glass as the owner.

In the clubhouse after the game, Royals’ star Whit Merrifield gave the game ball to Glass as a thank you for all he’s done for the franchise and the city of Kansas City.

Glass then lit up the electric “oooh baby” sign that was installed after the death of pitcher Yordano Ventura. Catcher Salvador Perez, who missed the entire season because of an injury, was the first to give Glass a handshake.

In a speech to the team, Glass talked about the nucleus of the team and how the future is bright.

“So go get ‘em and make it happen,” Glass said. “And Salvy, we need you back.”

He replied: “I’ll be back.”

