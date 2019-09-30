Andy Reid’s confused Mozart comment in postgame speech made Chiefs fans smile

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks about the win against the Detroit Lions Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid discusses the win against the Detroit Lions. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid discusses the win against the Detroit Lions.

Perhaps Chiefs coach Andy Reid knows something about the art world that the rest of us don’t.

Or maybe he was just mixed up his famous artists.

Whatever the case, fans have come to expect Reid to drop his “How ‘bout those Chiefs!” in his postgame speech, and that was the case after Sunday’s 34-30 win over the Lions in Detroit.

The Chiefs rallied for the victory in a game that featured five lead changes.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

That prompted Reid to tell the team: “Hey, not all of Mozart’s paintings were perfect! That was beautiful, man. Hey, the end result though, that sucker is going to sell for a million dollars.”

How bout those Chiefs! pic.twitter.com/qv7wq28BuT — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 29, 2019

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart created some of the most beautiful music in the history of the world. Painting didn’t make Mozart famous, of course. Chiefs fans didn’t care and they reacted with some confusion but mostly laughter:

Andy summed up the game with the perfect analogy — Ahmed Ali (@ahmedsfeed) September 29, 2019

Did Andy Reid just pull a Yogi Berra?!?! — MBRUNOKC (@mbrunokc) September 29, 2019

I'd rather listen to Johannes Brahms paintings!! — KINGDOM OF IMPERIUM (@nflfanstopdock) September 30, 2019

Mozart? Lol! I’ve been laughing about this for a couple of hours now. — JRMH (@JackieMHolmes2) September 29, 2019

Andy...Mozart was a painter?? pic.twitter.com/03MPijK7Gd — Fire and Fury (@andi_b33) September 30, 2019

whether Mozart painted or not... I love this team!!! #ChiefsKingdom — Rocky Johnson #ChiefsKingdom (@Rocky_H_Johnson) September 29, 2019

Just listed all my painting by Mozart on eBay!!! Cha ching$$ — Damon Williams (@Damonwill4) September 30, 2019

Were any of Mozart 's paintings a masterpiece? LOL we know what you mean coach. #ChiefsKingdom — That Dad Guy (@withcomment) September 29, 2019