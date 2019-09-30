For Pete's Sake
Andy Reid’s confused Mozart comment in postgame speech made Chiefs fans smile
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks about the win against the Detroit Lions
Perhaps Chiefs coach Andy Reid knows something about the art world that the rest of us don’t.
Or maybe he was just mixed up his famous artists.
Whatever the case, fans have come to expect Reid to drop his “How ‘bout those Chiefs!” in his postgame speech, and that was the case after Sunday’s 34-30 win over the Lions in Detroit.
The Chiefs rallied for the victory in a game that featured five lead changes.
That prompted Reid to tell the team: “Hey, not all of Mozart’s paintings were perfect! That was beautiful, man. Hey, the end result though, that sucker is going to sell for a million dollars.”
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart created some of the most beautiful music in the history of the world. Painting didn’t make Mozart famous, of course. Chiefs fans didn’t care and they reacted with some confusion but mostly laughter:
