Seven stats you may have missed from Chiefs’ win over the Detroit Lions

There were eight unbeaten teams heading into Week 4 of the NFL, but just three remain and one is the 49ers, who had a bye.

The Rams were thumped at home by the Buccaneers 55-40, the Packers blew a 10-point lead at home and lost 34-27 to the Eagles, Dallas was edged by the Saints 12-10, and the Bills came up short in a 16-10 loss to New England, which remained unbeaten.

Detroit also suffered its first loss as the Chiefs improved to 4-0 by winning 34-30 in a wild and weird game at Ford Field.

Here are seven stats you may have missed from that victory via the Chiefs postgame notes:

1. The Chiefs scored 13 points in the second quarter and have scored 70 points in the second quarter in the first four games of the season, the most in NFL history. Here are the teams that have scored the most second-quarter points in the first four weeks of a season since 1999:

70 Kansas City 2019 66 Pittsburgh 2018 61 Detroit 2013 60 Washington 1999 58 San Diego 2016

2. The Chiefs extended their NFL record of scoring 26 or more points to 22 consecutive games (including the postseason). The streak started in the opening week of last season.

22 Kansas City 2018-19 19 Denver 2012-13 15 Washington 1983 12 New England 2014-15 and Carolina 2015

3. Bashaud Breeland’s 100-yard touchdown return of a fumble was the second-longest in franchise history. Here is the list of the longest TD returns:

Chris Martin vs. Miami, 10/31/91 101 yards Bashaud Breeland at Detroit, Sunday 100 yards Gary Spani at Oakland, 10/25/81 91 yards Derrick Thomas at Seattle, 12/5/93 86 yards James Hasty vs. Oakland, 9/8/96 80 yard and Sammy Knight vs. Washington, 10/16/05 80 yards

The longest defensive touchdown in Chiefs history? Gary Barbaro’s 102-yard interception return against the Seahawks on Dec. 11, 1977.

4. Running back LeSean McCoy had a rushing touchdown in consecutive games for the first time in nearly two full years:

With the 1-yard TD rush, McCoy now has 2 rushing TDs for the season and 71 for his career. With a rushing touchdown in consecutive weeks, it marks the first time he's had rushing touchdowns in consecutive games since the 2017 season (12/10/17 and 12/17/17) — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) September 29, 2019

5. Travis Kelce had seven receptions Sunday and now has caught at least one pass in 83 straight games, which is the second longest streak in Chiefs history. Tony Gonzalez holds the record at 131. Kelce is tied for the sixth-longest active streak in the NFL:

231 Larry Fitzgerald (Started Nov. 7, 2004) 107 Julio Jones (Started Dec. 4, 2011) 104 Golden Tate (Started Oct. 28, 2012) 99 DeAndre Hopkins (Started Sept. 9, 2013) 89 Delanie Walker (Started Nov. 19, 2012) 83 Travis Kelce (Started Sept. 7, 2014) and Jarvis Landry (Started Sept. 14, 2014)

6. Fellow tight end Deon Yelder caught two passes for 43 yards and The Star’s Vahe Gregorian pointed this out:

Yelder now the 14th player to receive a pass from Mahomes this season — Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) September 29, 2019

7. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 315 yards on Sunday, and has 1,510 yards in the Chiefs’ first four games, which is the third-most in NFL history to start a season:

1,557 Kurt Warner 2000 1,553 Tom Brady 2011 1,510 Patrick Mahomes 2019 1,473 Matt Ryan 2016 1,470 Peyton Manning 2013

Mahomes has thrown for 300 or more yards in 14 games, the third most in Chiefs history behind Trent Green (24) and Bill Kenney (15).