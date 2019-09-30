Ben Zobrist pitched for the Cubs on Sunday and struck out Cardinals’ Yadier Molina

Ben Zobrist returns to Kansas City with the Chicago Cubs Chicago Cubs infielder Ben Zobrist returns to Kansas City, where he was a member of the 2015 World Series team, and tells the story of his daughter, Blaze Royal, being born a day after the World Series parade. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chicago Cubs infielder Ben Zobrist returns to Kansas City, where he was a member of the 2015 World Series team, and tells the story of his daughter, Blaze Royal, being born a day after the World Series parade.

Heading into what may have been the final game of his 14-year career on Sunday, former Royals star Ben Zobrist had played every position but two: catcher and pitcher.

Zobrist scratched one of those of the list during the Cubs’ 9-0 loss to the Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

With the game out of reach, manager Joe Maddon (in his final game with Chicago), gave Zobrist a chance to pitch the final inning of the Cubs season.

Zobrist took the mound in the eighth inning and tossed a hitless inning. He walked two and recorded a strikeout.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

His victim? Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina.

Here is Zobrist pitching: