Replay upholds 100-yard TD return for Chiefs’ Baushad Breeland after fumble recovery

The Kansas City Chiefs warm up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Chiefs fans must absolutely love replay.

During the third quarter of the Chiefs’ game Sunday against the Lions at Ford Field, Detroit had a touchdown catch taken off the board just shortly after halftime (it came after the Chiefs fumbled the kickoff return).

The Lions fumbled on the next play and the Chiefs recovered. But not long after, the Chiefs fumbled and Detroit recovered.

Fumble No. 4 came as Detroit was trying to punch the ball into the end zone.

Kerryon Johnson fumbled and Chiefs cornerback Baushad Breeland pulled the ball out of a pile and went 100 yards the other direction.

Nearly everyone thought the play was dead, but the officials let Breeland run it back and replay upheld the fumble and the touchdown.

It was a nutty play:

It should be noted that the officiating crew, led by referee Walt Anderson, worked a game two weeks ago that mistakenly blew a play dead that cost the Saints a touchdown against the Rams.