Chiefs release a sitcom-themed ‘hype’ video ahead of Lions game

Episode five: Mahomes and the Chiefs go to the land of Motown to take on the Lions The Chiefs won 33-28 against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday at Arrowhead. Now it's on to Detroit to take on the Lions. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Chiefs won 33-28 against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday at Arrowhead. Now it's on to Detroit to take on the Lions.

As far as hype videos go, this one is just a little different. Heck, I’m not sure you can even call it a hype video.

The Chiefs released a video ahead of their game Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit, and it has the feel of an introduction to a sitcom.

Perhaps it’s based on one television show in particular, but I’m not aware of it.

The Chiefs’ video features coach Andy Reid, Lions coach Matt Patricia, the Legion of Zoom and Patrick Mahomes. This won’t fire up anyone, but it’s a breezy and fun.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Here it is: