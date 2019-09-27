Watson, Nicklaus, Trevino: It might’ve been most expensive round of golf in KC history

Kansas City golf legend Tom Watson discusses how he is playing these days Kansas City golf legend Tom Watson discusses how he is playing these days ahead of the June Watson Challenge at LionsGate. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City golf legend Tom Watson discusses how he is playing these days ahead of the June Watson Challenge at LionsGate.

The golf legends came to Kansas City earlier this month to little fanfare but helped raise a substantial amount of money for local charities.

Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino and David Feherty joined Tom Watson on Sept. 15 and 16 at the Kansas City County Club, where 12 people each paid $100,000 to play with some of the biggest names in golf history.

The money was raised for Tom Watson Enterprises and benefited The First Tee of Greater Kansas City, which says it provides children “learning opportunities and educational programs that promote character development and life-enhancing values through the game of golf.”

Money was also raised for Youth on Course, which says it provides “rounds of golf for $5 or less, college scholarships and caddie programs.”

“We didn’t organize it and it was pretty confidential,” noted Lezlie Doyle, the development director at The First Tee of Greater Kansas City.

It was quite the collection of golf talent.

Nicklaus, Watson and Trevino are all members of the World Golf Hall of Fame and have won a combined 32 majors. Here is the breakdown:

Nicklaus: 18 major victories (six Masters, five PGA Championships, four U.S. Opens and three British Opens).

Watson: eight major victories (five British Opens, two Masters and one U.S. Open).

Trevino: six major victories (two PGA Championships, two U.S. Opens and two British Opens).

Those three golf icons, along with Feherty, joined the donors in groups of four. The legends rotated into each group, so every local person got to play with them in what may have been the most expensive round of golf in Kansas City history.

Afterward, the legends all left Kansas City as the arrived — unnoticed — but having raised an enormous amount of money for local charities and making lifetime memories for the 12 who joined them.