Madden adds Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes to the ’99 Club’ after his hot start to season

Patrick Mahomes no-look pass has developed into potent Chiefs weapon Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes no-look pass to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens has developed as trust between quarterback and receivers has grown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes no-look pass to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens has developed as trust between quarterback and receivers has grown.

That didn’t take long.

Before the season, the makers of Madden 20 announced the members of their “99 Club,” which is the highest rating a player can have in the video game.

Here is a description from the game makers: “The Madden 99 Club is an exclusive tier of NFL talent that represents the highest level of video game prestige, reserved solely for earned and maintained excellence on the field. A 99 OVR is the maximum possible rating in Madden, and 99 Club status elevates a handful of players above even the most skilled superstars in the league.”

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, Bears defensive lineman Khalil Mack, Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner made the preseason “99 Club.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

But there is a new member: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

It seems Sunday’s win over the Ravens pushed Mahomes’ rating to the magic number. He threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 33-28 victory.

The Chiefs shared a video of Mahomes with offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz and Dustin Smith, who rates the players for the game. Mahomes had been rated a 98 and got the word of what it would take to join the club:

Now the question is whether or not Mahomes will get the gold cleats Nike gave to the players on the preseason list.