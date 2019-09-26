Fox announces broadcasters for Chiefs-Lions game, which will be shown to most of U.S.

One Minute Preview: Detroit Lions Here are five things to know before the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Detroit to take on the Lions. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are five things to know before the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Detroit to take on the Lions.

Sorry Chiefs fans in Oklahoma City, it appears Sunday’s game won’t be shown on your Fox affiliate.

The Chiefs play the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit at noon Sunday, and a map of where that game will be broadcast shows it will be available to viewers throughout much of the United States.

However, a good chunk of Oklahoma will get the Cardinals-Seahawks game, likely because Arizona’s quarterback is former Sooners star Kyler Murray.

Fox announced its broadcast team will be Kevin Burkhardt on play-by-play, Charles Davis as analyst and Pam Oliver reporting from the sidelines. Fox Sports noted Oliver has been an NFL sideline reporter for 431 games, which it said is nearly 200 more than the closest second-place reporter in league history.

Here is the coverage map for the Chiefs-Lions game and the rest of the Fox contests from 506sports.com (for the second straight week, the Chiefs will be broadcast in Honolulu, another reason to go to Hawaii):

Courtesy of 506sports.com

This is one of two Sunday Chiefs games that is scheduled to be broadcast on Fox.