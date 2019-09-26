For Pete's Sake

This catch from Royals’ Brett Phillips got a tip of the cap from the batter

Royals bullpen gets roughed up in a 10-2 loss to the Braves

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost and relief pitcher Jacob Barnes discuss the 10-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves at Kauffman Stadium on Sept. 25. Barnes allowed three runs as the Braves pulled ahead in what was a tie game. By
Fox Sports Kansas City announcer Ryan Lefebvre said it “might have made the catch of the year.”

Ned Yost estimated there was a “zero” percent chance the ball would be caught.

Braves first baseman Francisco Cervelli simply tipped his cap.

In the seventh-inning of the Braves’ 10-2 win over the Royals, Cervelli lashed a pitch from Royals relief pitcher Tim Hill into the left-center field gap, and the ball seemed destined to hit the grass and roll to the wall.

Instead, Royals outfielder Brett Phillips dived and made an amazing catch:

An inning later, Phillips dived to make another really nice grab:

