For Pete's Sake
This catch from Royals’ Brett Phillips got a tip of the cap from the batter
Royals bullpen gets roughed up in a 10-2 loss to the Braves
Fox Sports Kansas City announcer Ryan Lefebvre said it “might have made the catch of the year.”
Ned Yost estimated there was a “zero” percent chance the ball would be caught.
Braves first baseman Francisco Cervelli simply tipped his cap.
In the seventh-inning of the Braves’ 10-2 win over the Royals, Cervelli lashed a pitch from Royals relief pitcher Tim Hill into the left-center field gap, and the ball seemed destined to hit the grass and roll to the wall.
Instead, Royals outfielder Brett Phillips dived and made an amazing catch:
An inning later, Phillips dived to make another really nice grab:
Comments