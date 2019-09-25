Chiefs release cool 360-degree view of Demarcus Robinson’s one-handed TD catch

Chiefs’ WR Demarcus Robinson scores third TD in two weeks Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson hauled in a one-handed touchdown grab in Kansas City's 33-28 victory against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson hauled in a one-handed touchdown grab in Kansas City's 33-28 victory against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.

It would be great to see more replays like this.

The Chiefs shared another look of wide receiver Demarcus Robinson’s one-handed touchdown catch from Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.

Only this video is a 360-degree look at the play, from quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing the ball to Robinson catching it.

It’s a cool look at the play and a couple of things stand out. One, Mahomes releases the ball when there are two Ravens players around Robinson. Second, the pass was placed perfectly and you can see just how far Robinson stretches to make the grab.

Good stuff.

Here is the video: