Bubba Starling hit a Little League home run during Royals’ win over Braves

Naturally, this doesn’t count as a home run for Royals outfielder Bubba Starling.

But Starling’s hustle combined with a misplay by the Braves turned his double into a Little League home run during the Royals’ 9-6 win on Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

In the bottom of the third inning, Starling came to the plate with a couple of teammates on base: Ryan McBroom at first and Alex Gordon on second.

Starling lined a shot into left-center field and the ball hit off the bottom of the wall. McBroom and Gordon scored easily (and nearly at the same moment). When the throw came to the plate, Starling dashed to third.

Braves catcher Brian McCann tried to nab Starling and third, but McCann’s throw was wild and Starling scored easily

That made it a Little League home run. Here is the play from Fox Sports Kansas City: