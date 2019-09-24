Next Gen Stats: Mecole Hardman reached fastest speed on a scoring play this season

Chiefs coach Andy Reid praises work ethic of speedy rookie WR Mecole Hardman Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks about hard-working wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks about hard-working wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

The Chiefs tweeted a fun image of the team’s receivers with a nod to the “The Fast and The Furious” movie franchise.

The photo shows Mecole Hardman, Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson and Tyreek Hill and has their fastest speeds of the season.

For Hill, the team wrote “Speed Unknown.”

We do know that Hardman showed off blazing speed Sunday on his 83-yard touchdown reception against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In fact, the NFL’s Next Gen Stats showed that Hardman had the fastest speed reached by a ball carrier on a scoring play this season. Hardman topped out at 21.74 mph.

Next Gen Stats tweeted a cool graphic of the touchdown play:

Mecole Hardman (@MecoleHardman4) reached 21.74 MPH on his 83-yard receiving TD, the fastest speed reached by a ball carrier on a scoring play this season.



Hardman had 8.3 yards of separation from the nearest defender when the pass arrived.#BALvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/HTJyI9BGsr — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 22, 2019

Here is the Chiefs’ “Fast and Furious” photo: