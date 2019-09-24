For Pete's Sake
Next Gen Stats: Mecole Hardman reached fastest speed on a scoring play this season
Chiefs coach Andy Reid praises work ethic of speedy rookie WR Mecole Hardman
The Chiefs tweeted a fun image of the team’s receivers with a nod to the “The Fast and The Furious” movie franchise.
The photo shows Mecole Hardman, Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson and Tyreek Hill and has their fastest speeds of the season.
For Hill, the team wrote “Speed Unknown.”
We do know that Hardman showed off blazing speed Sunday on his 83-yard touchdown reception against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.
In fact, the NFL’s Next Gen Stats showed that Hardman had the fastest speed reached by a ball carrier on a scoring play this season. Hardman topped out at 21.74 mph.
Next Gen Stats tweeted a cool graphic of the touchdown play:
Here is the Chiefs’ “Fast and Furious” photo:
