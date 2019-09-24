Here is what’s being said about Chiefs in this week’s roundup of NFL power rankings

Mahomes talks about his plays and Coach Reid’s game plan after 33-28 win over Ravens "I wanna go for it every single time, and he has to tell me sometimes we have to punt it," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about Coach Reid and the 33-28 victory over Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "I wanna go for it every single time, and he has to tell me sometimes we have to punt it," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about Coach Reid and the 33-28 victory over Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon.

Chiefs fans may note a trend among this week’s NFL power rankings.

Nearly every national NFL writer had the Chiefs ranked among the top two teams in the NFL. But Kansas City was put third by one writer. There was also a lot of love for quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the rankings.

Here is where the Chiefs, 3-0, were placed in nine NFL power rankings and what people were writing:

Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports bumped the Chiefs up one spot to No. 2 behind New England. He wrote: “A Jalen Ramsey trade to the Chiefs makes too much sense for Kansas City. The offense is great again and maybe even better than last season, which is insane. The window to win a Super Bowl is wide open but it will still be hard to knock off.”

Dan Hanzus of NFL.com also had the Chiefs second behind the Patriots. Here is part of what he wrote: “Patrick Mahomes continues to dominate all comers. The Chiefs quarterback was brilliant again on Sunday, lighting up the Ravens for 374 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-28 win. Mahomes needed just 10 quarters to go over 1,000 yards passing for the season, a feat accomplished on a day in which the Chiefs were missing No. 1 wide receiver Tyreek Hill, left tackle Eric Fisher and running back Damien Williams.”

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports ranked the Chiefs at No. 3 behind the Patriots and Packers. Here is part of what Prisco wrote: “Patrick Mahomes wasn’t as sharp as usual last week, but still rolled up big numbers. The defense does need to be better.”

ESPN again had the Chiefs second behind New England and its rankings looked at what it got wrong about every NFL team. Adam Teicher wrote about Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark haven’t been impact players. This is a snippet: “The Chiefs traded for Clark and signed Mathieu for that purpose, but it hasn’t happened yet.”

Sports Illustrated’s Monday Morning Quarterback group put the Chiefs behind top-ranked New England, but the Chiefs got some first-place votes. It wrote: “Each week someone new emerges on this offense. Against the Ravens, we got a good taste of how LeSean McCoy fits in.”

USA Today’s Nate Davis put the Chiefs second behind the Patriots for a third straight week. Here is what he wrote: “Through 20 career games, Patrick Mahomes is greatest quarterback statistically in NFL history, and it’s not even close. Includes 60 TD throws, 115.3 rating.”

Mark Maske of the Washington Post kept the Chiefs at No. 2 behind the Patriots. He wrote: “Patrick Mahomes is so good that a 27-for-37, 374-yard, three-TD, no-interception passing day seems, ho hum, rather routine for him by now.”

Bleacher Report ranked the Chiefs second again behind the Patriots. It wrote: “The reigning NFL MVP didn’t disappoint, shredding a solid Ravens defense for 374 yards and three scores while posting a passer rating of 132.0.“Mind you, this was without Kansas City’s best wide receiver (Tyreek Hill) and starting tailback (Damien Williams) on the field.“Last year, Mahomes became just the second player in NFL history to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in the same season. In 2019, he’s not only on a pace to repeat that feat, but if Mahomes keeps chewing up yardage at this clip, he’ll also become the league’s first 6,000-yard quarterback.”

Peter Botte of the New York Post kept the Chiefs at No. 2 behind New England. Here is part of what he wrote: “Is Patrick Mahomes actually getting better? Scary, but altogether possible. The Chiefs are averaging 392 yards through the air, 81 more than the second-place Pats. Mahomes also has 10 touchdown passes with no picks.”