Salty Troy Aikman didn’t care for this comparison to Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

Former Dallas Cowboys star Troy Aikman has shown an edgier side on Twitter in recent weeks.

Last month, he crushed Fox Sports colleague Doug Gottlieb after a terrible take following former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement.

On Monday night, Aikman snapped at a Twitter comparison between the first 20 starts of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ career and Aikman’s.

Aikman was part of a dreadful Cowboys team at the start of his career, but ended up winning three Super Bowls with Dallas.

That Super Bowl success was part of Aikman’s response to the Mahomes comparison.

Here is the exchange with The Athletic:

iCYMI: Talk to me when when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles https://t.co/Ba8kjPRnDs — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) September 24, 2019

It’s worth noting that Super Bowl LIV in Miami will be carried by Fox Sports, which means Aikman (and Joe Buck) should be calling the game.

Anyway, the responses to Aikman’s tweet were interesting.

Here is the response from Giants receiver Golden Tate:

Former NFL quarterback Sean Salisbury tweeted this meme:

Ex-NFL lineman Rich Ohrnberger shared this:

This is what former Kansas City Star sports columnist Joe Posnanski noted:

This is funny but ludicrous ...Mahomes has started 20 NFL games. Troy’s record through 20 games was 3-17. https://t.co/9Zceqgk8u4 — Joe Posnanski (@JPosnanski) September 24, 2019

Here are some of the other responses:

If it weren’t for Dee Ford he would after just one starting season. — Justin (@JustinHillman84) September 24, 2019

How many times did you win league MVP Troy? — Hotchy #AZChiefsKingdom (@hotchman) September 24, 2019

Your best career year was 3,445 and 23 touchdowns and you’re trying to call out a kid that threw over 5,000 and yards and 50 touchdowns in his first year as a starter. Get out of here. You’re lucky you never had to play Brady or you’d have 0 rings — Ian Donnelly (@IanDonnelly10) September 24, 2019

Alright, so he just has to win one. That's fair. — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) September 24, 2019