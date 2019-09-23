For Pete's Sake
Royals fans offer their thoughts on manager Ned Yost’s impending retirement
Royals manager Ned Yost on 2015, 2016
During the NBA playoffs earlier this season, TNT showed a graphic of the managers/coaches with the best postseason winning percentages.
The leader in Major League Baseball? It’s Ned Yost at .710.
Yost, who announced Monday morning that he would retire as the Royals manager, was the skipper for the best two-season run in franchise history. The Royals advanced to the 2014 World Series after winning a record eight straight games to open the postseason but lost to the Giants in seven games.
The following season, the Royals rolled to the American League Central Division title and won the second World Series championship in franchise history.
Royals fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Yost’s impending retirement.
This is a sample of what they were saying:
Comments