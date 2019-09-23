‘Living in a world of suck.’ Struggles continue for Chiefs’ AFC West rivals

Welcome to The Black Hole in Oakland "Gorilla Rilla" sits in the front row of the Black Hole section of Oakland Raiders fans, which has became famous for its uniquely-crazed environment. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "Gorilla Rilla" sits in the front row of the Black Hole section of Oakland Raiders fans, which has became famous for its uniquely-crazed environment.

For the second straight week, the Chiefs won while each of their AFC West rivals lost.

So after just three weeks of the season, the Chiefs have a 3-0 record and a two-game lead on the rest of the division.

If you’re a Chiefs fan, you couldn’t have scripted things any better to start the season.

Let’s check in with how the Broncos, Chargers and Raiders fared Sunday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Broncos lost 27-16 at Green Bay and fell to 0-3 on the season for the first time since 1999, their first year without John Elway at quarterback. Denver needs to turn things around to avoid a third straight losing season, which hasn’t happened since 1970-72

“Times are rough around here,” wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders told the Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala. “Obviously the past three years — it’s been tough. Trying to get it right. We sit at 0-3, living in a world of suck. Football is still fun but it’s not so much fun when you’re losing, especially when you prepare as hard as you can, you go out and have four targets, two catches and 10 yards. But there’s always next week, so I’m optimistic.”

Up next is a home game against the Jaguars.

Denver’s website noted the defense doesn’t have a sack or turnover through three weeks.

Von Miller told the team’s website: “It’s a rough patch for us. We’ve just got to find a way to get over the hump. Like I said before, we’ve got great coaches, we’ve got great players around me. We’ve just got to find a way to get it done.”

The Chargers blew a double-digit halftime lead and lost 27-20 at home to the Texans. Over their last two games, the Los Angeles Times noted, the Chargers have had three touchdowns wiped out by a penalty. They have lost two straight after a season-opening win over the Colts.

“Really good disciplined, fundamental teams don’t make the mistakes we’re making right now,” linebacker Thomas Davis told the Times. “We still have a chance to right those wrongs. That’s something we have to do, and we have to do it quickly.”

The Raiders fell behind 21-0 at Minnesota and lost 34-14. The Vikings piled up 211 rushing yards in the victory. The Raiders still have five more games away from Oakland (including one “home” game in England).

That’s two straight losses for the Raiders, who beat Denver in their season opener.

“We’ve got to get better as a team,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters. “In spurts, we hung in there and did some good things, but if we can’t convert a fourth down and half a yard and failed to make a play in the passing at the end of the half, which could’ve been a huge play. We lost the turnover battle and fell behind and it’s not good.”