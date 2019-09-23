Nine stats you may have missed from Chiefs’ 33-28 win over Ravens

Chiefs’ LeSean McCoy discusses win over Ravens Sunday Kansas City Chiefs' running back LeSean McCoy talks about 33-28 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs' running back LeSean McCoy talks about 33-28 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

The Chiefs are now one of just three unbeaten teams in the AFC.

With Sunday’s 33-28 win, Kansas City handed the Ravens their first loss and left the Chiefs, Bills and Patriots as the only AFC teams without a defeat at 3-0.

Here are nine notes you may have missed from Sunday’s game that the Chiefs shared and/or were shared on Twitter:

1. Tight end Travis Kelce played in his 83rd career game and now 427 receptions and 5,520 receiving yards in his seven seasons with the Chiefs. Kelce reached at least 425 catches and 5,500 yards faster than any NFL tight end in the Super Bowl era. Kelce has at least one catch in 82 straight games, which is the third-longest streak in Chiefs history and the NFL’s seventh-longest active streak.

131 Tony Gonzalez Dec. 4, 2000–Dec. 28, 2008 83 Stephone Paige Nov. 17, 1985–Sept. 29, 1991 82 Travis Kelce Sept. 7, 2014–Present 55 Eddie Kennison Dec. 9, 2001–Oct. 2, 2005

2. Patrick Mahomes had 374 passing yards in the game, the 13th time in 20 career starts that he had 300 or more passing yards in a game, which is an NFL record. Former Rams/Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner had 12.

3. Mahomes has a touchdown pass in 14 consecutive games, tying Len Dawson for the second-longest streak in franchise history.

15 Elvis Grbac Nov. 28, 1999–Nov. 12, 2000 14 Patrick Mahomes Oct. 14, 2018–Sept. 22, 2019 Len Dawson Oct. 3, 1965–Oct. 8, 1966 12 Len Dawson Sept. 8, 1962–Dec. 2, 1962 Trent Green Nov. 28, 2001–Oct. 20, 2002

4. ESPN Stats & Info said Mahomes tied Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as the only players in NFL history with 300 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and no interceptions in three straight games:

Patrick Mahomes puts up 374 Pass yards and 3 Pass TD in a 33-28 win over the Ravens today.



5. Allan Bell of CBS Sports noted Mahomes is closing in on one of Peyton Manning’s records:

The most consecutive games with 2+ passing touchdowns in NFL history:



Peyton Manning - 15

6. One more on Mahomes: He has 1,195 passing yards through the first three weeks of the season, the fourth-most in NFL history over the opening three games of a season.

1,327 Tom Brady 2011 1,230 Ryan Fitzpatrick 2018 1,221 Kurt Warner 2000 1,195 Patrick Mahomes 2019 1,166 Drew Bledsoe 1994

7. Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy had a pair of touchdowns Sunday, including a 1-yard run. That was his 70th rushing touchdown, the second-most in the NFL since he joined the league in 2009.

85 Adrian Peterson 70 LeSean McCoy 69 Marshawn Lynch

8. Since Lamar Jackson took the starting quarterback job for the Ravens in Week 11 last season, he has lost just two regular-season games. Both are against the Chiefs. Jackson had the top quarterback rating after the first two weeks of the season (145.2), but he’s now fifth (113.9).

9. Harrison Butker made two field goals and three extra points in Sunday’s win, and he has 308 career points with the Chiefs, which ranks 14th all-time. Butker is 24 points behind wide receiver Chris Burford, who is 13th with 332 points.