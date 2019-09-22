For Pete's Sake

Chiefs fans react to 33-28 victory over the Ravens

Mahomes warms up before Sunday game against Baltimore Ravens

This year, the Chiefs didn’t need a late comeback to beat the Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.

It was a tough battle nevertheless as the Chiefs held off the Ravens 33-28.

The game was considered by many NFL pundits as the marquee matchup of the weekend as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes faced off against Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.

And it proved to be a tough battle for the Chiefs. However, Kansas City got the win and improved to 3-0 on the season.

Here is a sample of what Chiefs fans were saying about the game:

To celebrate the 60th season of the team, the Chiefs rolled out the gold paint for end zones, a popular color scheme in the 1960s at Municipal Stadium, at the home opener game against Baltimore Ravens Sunday.

