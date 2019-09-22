For Pete's Sake
Demarcus Robinson wows Chiefs fans with dazzling touchdown catch against Ravens
Mahomes warms up before Sunday game against Baltimore Ravens
Is this a coincidence?
Shortly after the clouds broke and the sun shined on the field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson made a stunning one-handed catch against the Ravens.
The Chiefs had the ball at the Baltimore 18-yard line when quarterback Patrick Mahomes floated a ball toward the back left corner of the end zone.
Robinson grabbed the ball with one hand and hauled it in for a touchdown.
Here is the play:
Chiefs fans were amazed.
