Demarcus Robinson wows Chiefs fans with dazzling touchdown catch against Ravens

Mahomes warms up before Sunday game against Baltimore Ravens Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the home opener game against Baltimore Ravens Sunday morning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the home opener game against Baltimore Ravens Sunday morning.

Is this a coincidence?

Shortly after the clouds broke and the sun shined on the field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson made a stunning one-handed catch against the Ravens.

The Chiefs had the ball at the Baltimore 18-yard line when quarterback Patrick Mahomes floated a ball toward the back left corner of the end zone.

Robinson grabbed the ball with one hand and hauled it in for a touchdown.

Here is the play:

Chiefs fans were amazed.

Good God, what a catch! @Chiefs — Dia Wall (@DiaWall) September 22, 2019

Demarcus Robinson is gonna have himself a season #ChiefsKingdom — Billy Dunmore (@Dunmoreorless) September 22, 2019

I like that catch @Demarcus! Keep showing out #ChiefsKingdom — Jeilyn Mackey-Baker (@BakerJeilyn) September 22, 2019

Robinson whispered into the defenders ear...hold my beer while I one hand this — Gunner Ridgway (@RidgwayGunner) September 22, 2019

That a fantastic catch! Like I said, @Demarcus has them hands!! #ChiefsKingdom — Big Mike (@SportsPhreak71) September 22, 2019

One Hell of a catch @Demarcus ... — Deb Michalek (@D_Mich1225) September 22, 2019