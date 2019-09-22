For Pete's Sake

Demarcus Robinson wows Chiefs fans with dazzling touchdown catch against Ravens

Mahomes warms up before Sunday game against Baltimore Ravens

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the home opener game against Baltimore Ravens Sunday morning.
Shortly after the clouds broke and the sun shined on the field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson made a stunning one-handed catch against the Ravens.

The Chiefs had the ball at the Baltimore 18-yard line when quarterback Patrick Mahomes floated a ball toward the back left corner of the end zone.

Robinson grabbed the ball with one hand and hauled it in for a touchdown.

To celebrate the 60th season of the team, the Chiefs rolled out the gold paint for end zones, a popular color scheme in the 1960s at Municipal Stadium, at the home opener game against Baltimore Ravens Sunday.

