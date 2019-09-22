Hot mic catches ESPN announcers criticizing size of crowd at KU-West Virginia game

KU football coach, Les Miles talks about the Jayhawks’ loss to West Virginia KU football coach Les Miles talks about the Jayhawks' loss in conference opener to West Virginia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK KU football coach Les Miles talks about the Jayhawks' loss in conference opener to West Virginia.

The announced attendance for Kansas’ 29-24 loss to West Virginia on Saturday was 35,816.

The crowd at Memorial Stadium was apparently smaller than ESPN+ announcers Dave LaMont and Mike Golic Jr., were expecting.

KU entered the game coming off a 48-24 win at Boston College a week earlier, while the Mountaineers thumped North Carolina State in their previous game.

The ESPN+ announcers thought that would translate into more fans for the Big 12 opener for KU and West Virginia. The lack of Mountaineer support was particularly noteworthy for the duo.

As ESPN+ played a video from the Jayhawks’ win at Boston College, LaMont and Golic could be heard talking to each other. LaMont, taking note of the small West Virginia contingent, said: “That’s a pretty strong fan base as you know, so it surprises me a little bit.”

Golic responded: “Both these teams coming off big wins, you’d expect, ‘why not try to get in on some of the momentum?’”

Here is the clip of the hot mic moment:

Hot mic catches announcers at Kansas game talking about the size of the crowd. pic.twitter.com/b5s5lyvMcb — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) September 22, 2019

Michael Swain, a writer for 247sports, shared these photos of the crowd:

The #kufball crowd after the first play from scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/JbNyijiE2X — Michael Swain (@mswain97) September 21, 2019

Here’s what West Virginia coach Neal Brown said after the game about playing at KU’s Booth Memorial Stadium: “It got loud, and the crowd really got into it when they made some plays. So I thought it was a really good college football atmosphere.”