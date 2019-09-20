For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Reggie Ragland is having too much fun with his Patrick Mahomes wig headband
In addition to selling Patrick Mahomes’ cereal, local Hy-Vee stores offered a wig headband* for his biggest fans.
*If you missed the chance to buy one, they’re available on eBay
Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland got one of the wigs and he’s been wearing it quite a bit these days.
Ragland has been modeling the wigs in his Instagram stories this week and doing a little carpool karaoke.
This is the latest example that athletes are just like the rest of us. Well, I’m not sure how many people put on a Mahomes wig and sing some, uh, classic 80s songs, but Ragland did and this is awesome.
Here are some of the stories:
