The Chiefs remain near the top in these eight NFL power rankings after win in Oakland

Mahomes-o-meter: Week two against the Oakland Raiders Every week we'll track Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in 2019 against his MVP season of 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Every week we'll track Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in 2019 against his MVP season of 2018.

Two games and two comfortable road victories, including one against a division rival.

That’s a pretty good way to start the season for the Chiefs. National NFL writers have been impressed with what they’ve seen from Andy Reid’s team through two weeks of the season.

Here is where the Chiefs, 2-0, were placed in eight NFL power rankings:

Dan Hanzus of NFL.com bumped the Chiefs up to second behind the Patriots. Here is part of what he wrote: “Here were Patrick Mahomes’ final five completions of the first half against the Raiders: 42-yard TD to Mecole Hardman, 32 yards to Damien Williams, 43 yards to Demarcus Robinson, a 27-yard TD to Travis Kelce and a 39-yard TD to Robinson. Superman stuff.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

ESPN kept the Chiefs second behind New England and looked at each team’s pleasant surprise. Adam Teicher wrote: “Even without Hill, the Chiefs have too much receiving talent and too creative an offensive playcaller in Andy Reid to think opponents will be successful in shutting down every receiver. Look for the Chiefs to continue to be a big-play offense without Hill.”

Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports had the Chiefs at No. 3 behind the Patriots and Rams. He wrote: “Demarcus Robinson has always been an interesting talent but the production hasn’t been there. Was a 172-yard game on Sunday the sign of a breakout?”

USA Today’s Nate Davis put the Chiefs second behind the Patriots for a second straight week. Here is what he wrote: “It’s obviously early, but QB Patrick Mahomes definitely appears like he’s on his way to becoming (the) first guy to throw 50-plus TD passes twice.”

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports ranked the Chiefs at No. 3 behind the Patriots and Packers. Here is part of what Prisco wrote: “So much for the idea that Patrick Mahomes would regress. It’s not happening.”

Bleacher Report ranked had the Chiefs second behind New England again. Gary Davenport’s analysis: “After allowing a 10-spot in the first quarter, the Chiefs defense absolutely clamped down on the Raiders. We know that Mahomes and the offense are going to get theirs, but if the KC defense actually starts stopping people? That’s how this team beats the Patriots and claims the top spot in the AFC.”

Mark Maske of the Washington Post kept the Chiefs at No. 2 behind the Patriots. He wrote: “No Tyreek Hill in the lineup? No problem for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, at least not against the Raiders.”

Peter Botte of the New York Post kicked the Chiefs up a spot to No. 2 behind New England. Here is part of what Botte wrote: “The Rams have done nothing to warrant a demotion, but KC deserved to be moved up another notch ahead of Sunday’s early-season AFC test against Baltimore.”