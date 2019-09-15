Five things to know about Patrick Mahomes’ stunning second-quarter effort

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes discusses Sammy Watkins, Tyreek Hill, his sprained ankle Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked about wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill and his sprained ankle during a post-game press conference after the team defeated the Jaguars 40-26 Sunday in Jacksonville. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked about wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill and his sprained ankle during a post-game press conference after the team defeated the Jaguars 40-26 Sunday in Jacksonville.

Wow. Just, wow.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put on a passing clinic on Sunday. And that was just the second quarter of the game against the Raiders.

After the first quarter, the Chiefs trailed 10-0, but they scored four touchdowns and took a 28-10 lead into the half.

Mahomes’ numbers were stunning: 278 passing yards and four touchdown throws.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Here are five things you may not know about Mahomes’ big quarter:

1. According to NextGen stats, all four of Mahomes’ touchdowns in the second quarter came on deep pass attempts (20+ air yards). Since 2016, only one other QB has thrown as many deep passing touchdowns in a single game (Jared Goff in Week 4, 2018). Mahomes did it in a single quarter.

All 4 of Patrick Mahomes' touchdowns in the 2nd quarter came on deep attempts (20+ air yards).



Since 2016, only one other QB has thrown as many deep passing touchdowns in a single game (Jared Goff in Week 4, 2018).



Mahomes did it in a quarter.#KCvsOAK | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/4m1giZXKjx — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 15, 2019

2. The Chiefs tweeted that Mahomes had the second-most passing yards in a quarter in more than 40 years.

Mahomes had the 2nd-most passing yards by a QB in a quarter in over 40 seasons. #KCvsOAK pic.twitter.com/OPcKKT3TCv — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 15, 2019

Who was the last player to do it? The Saints’ Drew Brees in had 294 in 2008.

3. Matthew Berry, who hosts The Fantasy Show on ESPN+ noted Mahomes had the most fantasy points for a quarterback in 10 years:

Patrick Mahomes with the best fantasy 2nd quarter by a QB (27.1 points) since Tom Brady in 2009. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) September 15, 2019

4. CBS Sports said Mahomes was the first Chiefs quarterback to throw four touchdowns in a quarter.

Per CBS, Patrick Mahomes now owns the #Chiefs' record for passing touchdowns in a quarter (4).



Mahomes' halftime numbers: 18-of-26, 313 yards and 4 touchdowns. The passer rating is 149.5. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) September 15, 2019

5. No Checkdowns, which analyzes quarterbacks, showed Mahomes’ accuracy was, well, incredible.