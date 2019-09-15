For Pete's Sake
Five things to know about Patrick Mahomes’ stunning second-quarter effort
Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes discusses Sammy Watkins, Tyreek Hill, his sprained ankle
Wow. Just, wow.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put on a passing clinic on Sunday. And that was just the second quarter of the game against the Raiders.
After the first quarter, the Chiefs trailed 10-0, but they scored four touchdowns and took a 28-10 lead into the half.
Mahomes’ numbers were stunning: 278 passing yards and four touchdown throws.
Here are five things you may not know about Mahomes’ big quarter:
1. According to NextGen stats, all four of Mahomes’ touchdowns in the second quarter came on deep pass attempts (20+ air yards). Since 2016, only one other QB has thrown as many deep passing touchdowns in a single game (Jared Goff in Week 4, 2018). Mahomes did it in a single quarter.
2. The Chiefs tweeted that Mahomes had the second-most passing yards in a quarter in more than 40 years.
Who was the last player to do it? The Saints’ Drew Brees in had 294 in 2008.
3. Matthew Berry, who hosts The Fantasy Show on ESPN+ noted Mahomes had the most fantasy points for a quarterback in 10 years:
4. CBS Sports said Mahomes was the first Chiefs quarterback to throw four touchdowns in a quarter.
5. No Checkdowns, which analyzes quarterbacks, showed Mahomes’ accuracy was, well, incredible.
