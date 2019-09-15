Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman scores first NFL touchdown on nice throw from Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman gets help from injured Tyreek Hill Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman on how Injured Tyreek Hill helps the position group Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman on how Injured Tyreek Hill helps the position group

The Chiefs faced a third-and-20 play from the Raiders’ 42-yard line in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, and the CBS announcers noted Kansas City needed a few yards to get in field-goal range.

Pfft. Field goal?

Instead, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with rookie receiver Mecole Hardman on a touchdown pass. It was the first NFL touchdown reception of Hardman’s career and the throw was perfect.

The touchdown capped a 95-yard drive for the Chiefs that took 6 minutes, 32 seconds.

Raiders fans at the Coliseum got quiet after the touchdown grab.

