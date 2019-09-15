For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman scores first NFL touchdown on nice throw from Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman gets help from injured Tyreek Hill

Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman on how Injured Tyreek Hill helps the position group By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman on how Injured Tyreek Hill helps the position group By

The Chiefs faced a third-and-20 play from the Raiders’ 42-yard line in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, and the CBS announcers noted Kansas City needed a few yards to get in field-goal range.

Pfft. Field goal?

Instead, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with rookie receiver Mecole Hardman on a touchdown pass. It was the first NFL touchdown reception of Hardman’s career and the throw was perfect.

The touchdown capped a 95-yard drive for the Chiefs that took 6 minutes, 32 seconds.

Raiders fans at the Coliseum got quiet after the touchdown grab.

Here is the play, which the Chiefs shared on Twitter:

  Comments  