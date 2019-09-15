For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman scores first NFL touchdown on nice throw from Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman gets help from injured Tyreek Hill
The Chiefs faced a third-and-20 play from the Raiders’ 42-yard line in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, and the CBS announcers noted Kansas City needed a few yards to get in field-goal range.
Pfft. Field goal?
Instead, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with rookie receiver Mecole Hardman on a touchdown pass. It was the first NFL touchdown reception of Hardman’s career and the throw was perfect.
The touchdown capped a 95-yard drive for the Chiefs that took 6 minutes, 32 seconds.
Raiders fans at the Coliseum got quiet after the touchdown grab.
Here is the play, which the Chiefs shared on Twitter:
