Here is who national experts believe will win Sunday’s Chiefs-Raiders game

No matter what happens Sunday, the Chiefs’ all-time record at the Coliseum in Oakland forever will be no worse than .500.

The Chiefs enter Sunday’s game with a 21-20-1 record against the Raiders at the Coliseum, so Kansas City can clinch bragging rights there with a victory Sunday.

Can they do it? Every national NFL expert I found believes the Chiefs will win the game, which kicks off at 3:05 p.m. and will be shown on CBS (Ch. 5).

Fifty-three experts from around the nation made picks for the game. Here is the breakdown and what those pundits wrote about the Chiefs:

Each of USA Today’s seven writers picked the Chiefs: Jori Epstein (38-27 final score), Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz (34-19), Jarrett Bell (38-31), Nate Davis (32-23), Lorenzo Reyes (34-23), Tom Schad (31-21) and Mike Jones (35-24).

All eight CBS Sports writers picked a Chiefs victory: Jared Dubin, Jason La Canfora, Ryan Wilson, John Breech, Dave Richard, Will Brinson, Jamey Eisenberg and Pete Prisco. Prisco predicted a 32-20 victory. Here is a snippet of what he wrote: “The Raiders impressed against the Broncos – especially on defense. That unit was suffocating at times. Now they face a real challenge in that Kansas City offense. Can they slow down Patrick Mahomes? I don’t think so.”

ESPN’s 10 experts all believe the Chiefs will win: Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Mike Golic, Mina Kimes, Jason Reid, Louis Riddick, Kevin Seifert, Seth Wickersham, Dan Graziano and Trey Wingo.

All eight Pro Focus Football writers predicted a Chiefs win: Neil Hornsby, Steve Palazzolo, Bruce Gradkowski, Nathan Jahnke, Solomon Wilcots, Jeff Ratcliffe, Sam Monson and Austin Gayle.

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com predicted a 30-26 Chiefs victory. Here is part of what he wrote: “(I)t’s one thing to slow down Joe Flacco, quite another to take down Patrick Mahomes. I don’t dare to imagine a world in which the 23-year-old MVP gets better this year, because I want to fully enjoy the present, these early stages of an all-time career where he and coach Andy Reid stay one step ahead of the league. The Raiders have the ingredients to remain relevant through the holidays, but it’s growing impossible to pick against Mahomes — even without Tyreek Hill — against all but top-shelf competition. This Raiders gang doesn’t yet qualify.”

It was a clean sweep for the Chiefs among the eight Sports Illustrated Monday Morning Quarterback writers: Andrew Brandt, Mitch Goldich, Jonathan Jones, Bette Marston, Mark Mravic, Kayln Kahler, Conor Orr and Jenny Vrentas.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and Michael David Smith both picked the Chiefs. Smith forecast a 30-17 win. Here is what he wrote: “The Raiders looked better than most were expecting in Week One, but the Chiefs just have too many ways to beat them.” Florio predicted a 35-21 final score and wrote: “The Chiefs say farewell to a baseball infield with a pinball offense that is unstoppable, even without Tyreek Hill.”

Todd Haislop of the Sporting News picked a 34-20 Chiefs win. This is an excerpt of what he wrote: “The Raiders may have moved on from the Antonio Brown drama with a refreshing win to open the season, but their defense is not suited to contain Kansas City.”

All eight of SB Nation’s writers are picking the Chiefs: James Brady, Christian D’Andrea, Sarah Hardy, Charles McDonald, Geoff Schwartz, Stephen White, Adam Stites and Brandon Lee Gowton.