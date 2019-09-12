For Pete's Sake
Poll: Which team is the Chiefs’ biggest rival these days?
Chiefs Travis Kelce celebrates AFC West title with fans
Since 2013, the Chiefs’ record against AFC West rivals has been a stellar 26-10.
In the last 23 games, the Chiefs are an eye-popping 21-2 against those foes, a staggering .913 winning percentage
Meanhile, the Patriots have won five of their last seven games against the Chiefs, including a pair in the postseason.
That might be why The Star’s Sam Mellinger called New England the Chiefs’ biggest rival during a Facebook Live conversation Thursday among The Star’s Chiefs writers.
Ask a Chiefs fan, however, and you might hear that the Broncos or Raiders are the biggest rival. It’s Raiders Week, so we want to know what you think on the topic.
