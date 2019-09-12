Poll: Which team is the Chiefs’ biggest rival these days?

Chiefs Travis Kelce celebrates AFC West title with fans The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Diego Chargers 37-27 on Sunday. The win combined with an Oakland Raiders loss gave the Chiefs the AFC West title, which tight end Travis Kelce celebrated with fans at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Diego Chargers 37-27 on Sunday. The win combined with an Oakland Raiders loss gave the Chiefs the AFC West title, which tight end Travis Kelce celebrated with fans at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

Since 2013, the Chiefs’ record against AFC West rivals has been a stellar 26-10.

In the last 23 games, the Chiefs are an eye-popping 21-2 against those foes, a staggering .913 winning percentage

Meanhile, the Patriots have won five of their last seven games against the Chiefs, including a pair in the postseason.

That might be why The Star’s Sam Mellinger called New England the Chiefs’ biggest rival during a Facebook Live conversation Thursday among The Star’s Chiefs writers.

Ask a Chiefs fan, however, and you might hear that the Broncos or Raiders are the biggest rival. It’s Raiders Week, so we want to know what you think on the topic.

Vote in our poll and/or leave a comment: