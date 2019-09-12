For Pete's Sake
Cubs pitcher’s truly dreadful throw turns an easy out into a run for Padres
Cubs relief pitcher Brad Wieck would like to have this one back.
During the Padres’ 4-0 win over Chicago on Wednesday night in San Diego, Wieck made a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad throw that gifted the Padres a run.
The Padres had a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning and runners on the corners with two outs. Second baseman Ty France broke from third base and sprinted about halfway toward the plate when he hit the brakes.
Wieck stepped off the rubber and France was caught in no-man’s land.
However, Wieck’s throw to catcher Willson Contreras was “not even close,” as the Padres announcer noted. The ball sailed over Contreras, who leaped in vain to catch it.
France trotted home and his teammates in the dugout were surprised and happy. Here is the video from Major League Baseball:
