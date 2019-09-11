For Pete's Sake
Patrick Mahomes jerseys were a hot seller during the preseason
The Summer of Showtime
You don’t have to be at Arrowhead Stadium to know that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ jersey is popular with fans.
Walk around Kansas City on Red Friday or game day and it doesn’t take long to see a red jersey with the number 15 on it.
Last year, Mahomes’ jersey was third on the list of top 10 best sellers in the NFL, trailing Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Bears defensive lineman Khalil Mack.
In this year’s preseason, Mahomes moved up a spot, according to Fanatics. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s No. 6 jersey was the best seller, followed by Mahomes’ jersey.
Here is the list that Fanatics tweeted:
The NFL announced that during Week 1 of the season, Brady’s jersey was the top seller at NFLShop.com and the Fanatics sites.
