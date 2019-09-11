Vikings’ Stefon Diggs, Chiefs players send best wishes to Tyreek Hill on Twitter

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder describes Tyreek Hill’s injury Kansas City Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder describes the injury wide receiver Tyreek Hill sustained in the team's 40-26 defeat over the Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder describes the injury wide receiver Tyreek Hill sustained in the team's 40-26 defeat over the Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville.

The good news for Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is he won’t need surgery after sustaining an injury during Sunday’s season-opening win at Jacksonville, Florida.

The bad news: there is no set time for Hill’s return from the injury, which was diagnosed as a “sternoclavicular joint injury.”

For now, Hill won’t be going on injured reserve, but Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Wednesday that Hill will miss a minimum of four weeks.

Hill was hurt in the first half of Sunday’s game, and a fellow NFL wide receiver reached out to the Chiefs star.

Here is what Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs tweeted to Hill:

@cheetah heal up ten prayers up — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) September 10, 2019

Hill was appreciative:

Thank you brother keep balling bro https://t.co/Y3D9U2yr0r — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 10, 2019

Fellow Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman shared this message for Hill:

Praying for a speedy recovery brother! I promise I’m hold it down for you @cheetah pic.twitter.com/avD9EY5NqP — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) September 9, 2019

Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu tweeted this: