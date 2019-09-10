Here is where the Chiefs stand in NFL power rankings after season opener

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes discusses Sammy Watkins, Tyreek Hill, his sprained ankle Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked about wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill and his sprained ankle during a post-game press conference after the team defeated the Jaguars 40-26 Sunday in Jacksonville. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked about wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill and his sprained ankle during a post-game press conference after the team defeated the Jaguars 40-26 Sunday in Jacksonville.

The Chiefs are expected to challenge for a berth in Super Bowl LIV and they didn’t do anything to hurt that perception in the opening week of the NFL season.

The Chiefs thumped the Jaguars 40-26 in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, and the power rankings that were released after Week One show national writers are still bullish on Kansas City.

Here is where the Chiefs, 1-0, were placed in eight NFL power rankings:

Dan Hanzus of NFL.com ranked the Chiefs at No. 3 behind the Patriots and Rams. Here is part of what he wrote: “Here’s the scary thing about the Chiefs: They went to Jacksonville and dropped a 40-burger on the Jaguars ... and it still felt like they left points on the field. Patrick Mahomes looks like the MVP, LeSean McCoy looks like the Shady of old rather than old Shady, and Sammy Watkins looks to, at long last, be on the precipice of his breakthrough season.”

USA Today’s Nate Davis put the Chiefs second behind the Patriots. Here is part of what he wrote: “K.C. definitely looms as most significant threat to New England.”

Bleacher Report ranked the Chiefs second behind New England as well. Gary Davenport’s analysis: “The 2019 Chiefs looked a lot like the 2018 Chiefs in Week 1, for better or worse. “The offense is a buzzsaw, and the defense is papier-mache. The more things change, the more they stay the same.”

Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports placed the Chiefs at No. 4 behind the Patriots, Rams and Saints. This is a snippet of what he wrote: “The offense looked great as usual, but it’s concerning that Jaguars rookie Gardner Minshew, a sixth-round pick, went 22-of-25 for 275 yards after replacing Nick Foles.”

ESPN had the Chiefs second behind New England and put the spotlight at each team’s top rookie. Adam Teicher wrote: “(Safety Juan) Thornhill stood out among Chiefs’ rookies mainly because he was the only one starting. Thornhill had been a backup throughout the preseason but was promoted on Sunday and led the Chiefs with eight tackles. Thornhill was impressive in training camp because of his range and playmaking ability.”

Mark Maske of the Washington Post had the Chiefs at No. 2 behind the Patriots. This is part of what he wrote: “Patrick Mahomes’ 313-yard first half against the Jaguars showed he and the Chiefs are ready to pick up right where they left off in his MVP season.”

Sports Illustrated’s Monday Morning Quarterback group put the Chiefs behind top-ranked New England. It wrote: “If Sammy Watkins keeps playing like that, there may be no way of stopping this team.”

Matt Verdame of Fansided ranked the Chiefs No. 2 behind New England. He wrote: “Even without Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs offense won’t be stopped often this season. Incredible show.”