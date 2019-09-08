Watch highlights from Chiefs’ 40-26 win over the Jaguars on Sunday

Mahomes-o-meter: Tracking the Chiefs’ QB against his MVP season of 2018 Every week we'll track Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in 2019 against his MVP season of 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Every week we'll track Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in 2019 against his MVP season of 2018.

One game into the season and Patrick Mahomes is on pace to throw 48 touchdown passes ... all to Sammy Watkins.

The duo connected on three touchdown passes Sunday in the Chiefs’ 40-26 win over the Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla.

Mahomes was pulled from the game early when the Chiefs led 37-19. It was at that point CBS had a power issue in Jacksonville that caused the network to cut away from its coverage.

So, fans missed the last half of the fourth quarter.

It apparently meant no highlights, either, but at that point, the Chiefs had finished scoring touchdowns on the day.

Here are highlights from the game from the NFL and if the video doesn’t play, you can click this link to watch them.

Here are Mahomes’ touchdown passes to Watkins, starting with the 68-yard pass and run:

This is the 49-yard score:

And the third was 3 yards out:

Before that third touchdown, Damien Williams had a 1-yard run to open the second-half scoring: