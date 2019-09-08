For Pete's Sake
Patrick Mahomes briefly left Chiefs’ opener after suffering ankle injury
The first half of the Chiefs’ season opener at Jacksonville featured lots of points, yards gained and, unfortunately, injuries.
Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles left because of an injury after just two drives. Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill hurt his shoulder in the first quarter and won’t return.
And, perhaps the most unsettling for Chiefs fans, quarterback Patrick Mahomes briefly left the game after suffering a left ankle injury.
Mahomes had the ankle wrapped and was in the blue medical tent. However, Mahomes returned to the game without missing a play thanks to a delay that saw offsetting penalties and the ejection of the Jaguars’ Myles Jack.
Although he never missed a play, Mahomes’ ankle appeared to be bothering him for the rest of the first half.
Here is the play in which Mahomes was injured (video from Yahoo Sports’ Terez A. Paylor):
