For Pete's Sake
The Chiefs needed just 96 seconds to score their first touchdown of 2019 season
Raw video: Chiefs players, fans arrive in Jacksonville for season opener
It wasn’t as quick as last season, but it sure didn’t take long for the Chiefs to the score their first touchdown of the 2019 season.
On a third-down play, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Sammy Watkins over the middle and sped for a touchdown against the Jaguars.
It was a 68-yard touchdown pass and capped a three-play, 75-yard drive.
Fans in Jacksonville, Fla., may not have been in their seats when the Chiefs scored. it was a mere 96 seconds into the season.
Here is the play:
Demarcus Robinson had a key block:
A year ago, the Chiefs’ first touchdown came on a punt return, but this was fast, too.
Comments