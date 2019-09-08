For Pete's Sake
Coastal Carolina players celebrate win over KU by bashing a Jayhawk piñata
Les Miles speaks after loss to Coastal Carolina
We’ve seen college football teams with turnover chains, lunch pails, planks of wood and wrestling belts.
But a piñata?
That’s a new one. But that’s what Coastal Carolina broke out after beating Kansas 12-7 on Saturday at Booth Memorial Stadium.
After a few swings, the Jayhawk’s head was separated from its body*, but it’s unclear if any candy came out of the piñata.
*There’s a “The Godfather” joke in there somewhere
Here is the video of the Chanticleers‘ celebration from Zane Cruz, a graduate assistant at Coastal Carolina:
Comments