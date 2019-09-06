For Pete's Sake
Royals show support for Chiefs with a ‘Red Thursday’ when leaving for road trip
The art of the slide with Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Royals Whit Merrifield
If all goes well, Kansas City’s professional teams in Florida this weekend will go 4-0 in the Sunshine state.
The Royals open a three-game series against the Marlins on Friday in Miami, while the Chiefs start their season Sunday against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.
As a show of support for their Truman Sports Complex neighbors, Royals manager Ned Yost dressed as Chiefs coach Andy Reid for the plane ride.
Seriously. Yost even had the play sheet and headset.
And the players all donned Chiefs jerseys. Salvador Perez was in a Travis Kelce jersey. Ditto for Whit Merrifield. Adalberto Mondesi wore Patrick Mahomes’ No. 15.
The Royals called it a “Red Thursday.”
Take a look:
