Royals show support for Chiefs with a ‘Red Thursday’ when leaving for road trip

The art of the slide with Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Royals Whit Merrifield Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes ran into a little trouble on his quarterback sliding during Sundays win, but after viewing the video Kansas City Royals Whit Merrifield offered a little advice. Merrifield leads the American League in stolen bases. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes ran into a little trouble on his quarterback sliding during Sundays win, but after viewing the video Kansas City Royals Whit Merrifield offered a little advice. Merrifield leads the American League in stolen bases.

If all goes well, Kansas City’s professional teams in Florida this weekend will go 4-0 in the Sunshine state.

The Royals open a three-game series against the Marlins on Friday in Miami, while the Chiefs start their season Sunday against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

As a show of support for their Truman Sports Complex neighbors, Royals manager Ned Yost dressed as Chiefs coach Andy Reid for the plane ride.

Seriously. Yost even had the play sheet and headset.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

And the players all donned Chiefs jerseys. Salvador Perez was in a Travis Kelce jersey. Ditto for Whit Merrifield. Adalberto Mondesi wore Patrick Mahomes’ No. 15.

The Royals called it a “Red Thursday.”

Take a look:

Ned Yost as Andy Reid.



You never knew you needed it until right now. pic.twitter.com/DCAxhOyeJR — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 5, 2019

We know tomorrow is known as Red Friday, but here is @Royals version of Red Thursday. “Coach Yost” addressing the troops, the entire squad and who we’re wearing. Good luck Sunday @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/TxsFfnKPr5 — Mike Swanson (@Swanee54) September 5, 2019