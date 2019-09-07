Chiefs release hype video ahead of season opener against Jaguars

Patrick Mahomes says Chiefs’ offense is ready for Week 1 Patrick Mahomes finished 8 of 10 for 126 yards and a touchdown in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Patrick Mahomes finished 8 of 10 for 126 yards and a touchdown in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason.

Chiefs fans have been looking forward to the start of the 2019 season since the AFC Championship Game ended.

The Chiefs lost in overtime to the New England Patriots, who went on to win Super Bowl LIII. Chiefs fans couldn’t help thinking how close their team came to taking home a second Lombardi Trophy.

There are high expectations for the season, which begins Sunday with a game ahead against the Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla.

To pump up fans, the Chiefs released a hype video and wrote: “2018 was the start of something special. 2019 is where we take the next step.”

Here it is:

pic.twitter.com/RbjImeoQnu — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2019

The Chiefs also made a “We Ready” video about the reigning NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes: