Jorge Soler’s blast off Hall of Fame was Royals’ hardest hit home run in Statcast era

Royals’ Jakob Junis and Ned Yost talk about win over the Tigers Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis and manager Ned Yost talk about Junis bouncing back from a three-run second inning to get his ninth win of the season as the Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 at Kauffman Stadium on Sept. 4, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis and manager Ned Yost talk about Junis bouncing back from a three-run second inning to get his ninth win of the season as the Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 at Kauffman Stadium on Sept. 4, 2019.

This wasn’t intended, but designated hitter Jorge Soler made his 40th home run of the season one to remember.

Soler crushed a home run off the Royals Hall of Fame beyond the visiting bullpen during Wednesday night’s game against the Tigers. The Royals had been the only team in Major League Baseball without a 40-home run hitter.

The Statcast breakdown broke down Soler’s mammoth home run.

The home run traveled an estimated 450 feet and the exit velocity was 115.7 mph. It was the hardest hit by a Royals player this season and the hardest-hit home run by a Royals in the Statcast era, which began in 2015.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

So, yeah, Soler got all of this one: