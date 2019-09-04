NFL Network host has a vision of ‘Patrick Mahomes throwing beers off a parade float’

Patrick Mahomes meets with media after overtime loss in AFC Championship Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes meets with the media following the Chiefs 37-31 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes meets with the media following the Chiefs 37-31 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

Boy, this short clip from the NFL Network should whet the appetite of Chiefs fans.

Kyle Brandt, the co-host of “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network, made his predictions for the AFC playoff field on Wednesday, and he picked the Chiefs to win the West.

No big deal, right? Others have done that. But it’s a vision Brandt shared that should make fans smile.

Brandt said: “I’ll take it one step further, I got this vision not only of the Chiefs winning the AFC West, but of Patrick Mahomes, ah, throwing beers off a parade float. Throwing them about 70 blocks. We’ll get to that later.”

Yes, fans would love to see that because it would be in celebration of a Super Bowl victory.

Here is the clip (spoiler alert: Brandt doesn’t think the Chargers will make the playoffs):

Truth be told, 70 blocks might be a bit far, but hey, it’s Brandt’s vision.