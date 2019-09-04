Mike Moustakas congratulates Jorge Soler, asks him to end an inglorious Royals mark

Mike Moustakas breaks the Royals home run record: Here are all of them Relive each of Mike Moustakas' 37 home runs this season (so far). On Wednesday night in Toronto, the Royals third baseman broke Steve Balboni's single-season franchise record set in 1985. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Relive each of Mike Moustakas' 37 home runs this season (so far). On Wednesday night in Toronto, the Royals third baseman broke Steve Balboni's single-season franchise record set in 1985.

Former Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas was more than gracious when his single-season home run record fell Tuesday night.

Moustakas, who set the record by hitting 38 home runs in 2017, recorded two different videos and talked to a reporter as way of congratulating Jorge Soler on hitting his 39th homer.

Adam McCalvy, who covers the Brewers for MLB.com, shared this quote from Moustakas moments after Soler’s record-breaking home run: “Those things are supposed to happen, they’re supposed to be broken. 38 home runs was awesome, but I think the Royals are one of the only teams to not have a guy hit 40 home runs, and especially (if) Jorge does it — he’s such a great guy and he’s extremely talented.”

Moustakas was partially correct: the Royals are the only Major League Baseball team without a player who hit at least 40 home runs in a season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Heck, only nine other teams don’t have a player who had hit at least 50 home runs in a season.

Jayson Stark of the Athletic shared this crazy stat on Tuesday:

40-HR seasons by the #Royals since 1969: 0

40-HR seasons by the other 29 teams: 242



Jorge Soler is one HR away. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) September 4, 2019

Entering the season, the Mets’ single-season record was nearest to the Royals: 41 home runs from Carlos Beltran (2006) and Todd Hundley (1996). But their record is now held by Pete Alonso. He’s at 44 and counting.

But Soler can finally get the Royals in the 40-home run club with one more dinger.

You can read here what Moustakas said in a video message that was tweeted by Fox Sports Kansas City. The Royals shared a different video from Moustakas and here is Soler’s response to Moose: