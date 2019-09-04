The Royals were thrilled with these special pregame visitors Tuesday: puppies

Royals’ Ned Yost talks about Jorge Soler record and the team’s win Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost speaks to reporters about Jorge Soler breaking the franchise's single-season home run record with his 39th homer and breaks down the 6-5 walk-off win over the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on Sept. 4, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost speaks to reporters about Jorge Soler breaking the franchise's single-season home run record with his 39th homer and breaks down the 6-5 walk-off win over the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on Sept. 4, 2019.

Puppies are the great equalizer.

Royals fans may wonder if they have anything in common with the players they cheer for, and the answer is yes: these professional athletes also get mushy around puppies.

Tuesday was another “Bark at the Park” at Kauffman Stadium, and KC Pet Project brought some puppies for the Royals players to love on.

Mission accomplished.

To the surprise of no one, left-hander Danny Duffy was enamored:

Dogs in the clubhouse.



A THREAD: pic.twitter.com/Bq0rYUDHHB — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 3, 2019

Shortstop Nicky Lopez found a “baby:”

Oh my goodness is correct pic.twitter.com/FvqixG6eBD — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 3, 2019

Cam Gallagher, Ryan O’Hearn and Kyle Zimmer were had fun with the puppies:

It's our favorite day too pic.twitter.com/8itsD7996J — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 3, 2019

O’Hearn hit a walk-off home run on a day when a puppy licked his beard. Is that a coincidence?

Duffy’s love of dogs is well-known to fans, and the Royals gave away a bobblehead of Duffy and his dog Sadie.

But did you know Gallagher also loves dogs? He adopted a French bulldog named Rocky at the conclusion of last season.

“I’m a big dog guy. I love dogs,” Gallagher said. “Every since I was pretty much been born, my family has had a dog and I’ve just been loving on them. Even random ones I see on the street. I’m a big dog guy. I’ve been wanting one for a long time and when I came across Rocky, I knew I had to get him.

“He loves everybody. He’s just a really lovable dog. He just wants to say hello to everyone and be everyone’s friend. He’s a funny guy.”