Five things to know about the Chiefs’ next opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars

One Minute Preview: Jacksonville Jaguars Here are four things to know before the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Jacksonville, Florida to take on the Jaguars in week one of the 2019 NFL season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are four things to know before the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Jacksonville, Florida to take on the Jaguars in week one of the 2019 NFL season.

This may be the most anticipated season in the history of the Chiefs’ franchise, and it all begins Sunday when they face the Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla.

These teams lost the previous two AFC Championship Games, and after coming so very close to making the Super Bowl, the Chiefs are hoping to take that next step in the 2019 season. The Jaguars’ fortunes dropped in 2018, when they finished with a 5-11 record.

Jacksonville had trouble in close games a year ago, going 2-6 in contests decided by six points or fewer. That included three losses by three points each.

The Chiefs and Jaguars have met 12 times in the past, with each team winning six times. The Chiefs have won the last four meetings, however, including a 30-14 victory at Arrowhead Stadium last season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Each week, I take an early look at the Chiefs’ next opponent, and here are five things to know about the Jaguars ahead of Sunday’s game, which kicks off at noon and will be broadcast on CBS (Ch. 5):

1. The new QB

The Jaguars have a new quarterback this season, and he should be familiar to Chiefs fans. Nick Foles, the MVP of Super Bowl LII while with the Eagles, signed a four-year, $88 million deal with Jacksonville in March. Foles was drafted by the Eagles in 2012 when Andy Reid was coaching Philadelphia. Foles also played for the Chiefs in 2016.

In the preseason, Foles completed 6 of 10 passes for 48 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

2. Hill vs. Ramsey

According to the Jaguars website, defensive coordinator Todd Wash said cornerback Jalen Ramsey will cover Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill all over the field. Ramsey has made two straight Pro Bowl appearances.

“He’s going to draw Tyreek, and he’s got to cover him,” Wash said. “We’re very blessed. Our linebackers can run. All of our guys can run. We can just say, ‘Hey, Jalen, you go take care of him.’ ”

Ramsey was 12th in passer rating allowed by a cornerback a year ago, according to Pro Football Focus. Fellow cornerback A.J. Bouye is coming off a good season, too.

The CB duo in Jacksonville is more than capable of going toe-to-toe with anyone in the NFL! pic.twitter.com/64DDYYctSr — PFF (@PFF) August 2, 2019

Bouye missed Jacksonville’s first two preseason games while dealing with a hamstring injury.

3. Ready for KC

Hurricane Dorian is affecting the Jaguars’ schedule this week. They practiced Monday, but won’t on Tuesday or Wednesday because the storm is expected to brush the Florida coast.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told the team’s website, “most of the work is done” in terms of planning for the Chiefs.

“Not to say there’s ever a good time, but obviously in the beginning (of the season) you have a chance to have more done than if something happened during the middle of the season,” Marrone said on the team’s website.

While the team can meet via video conferences, Marrone’s focus is on the safety of the players and their families.

4. Fournette’s fortunes

Running back Leonard Fournette, who struggled last season in part because of an injury, told Bleacher Report that he is “100 percent better” than last year. He worked out in high altitude in Wyoming over the summer and lost 20 pounds. He is listed at 6 feet and 228 pounds.

Fournette ran for 1,040 yards in 13 games in the 2017 season, but he missed eight games last season and rushed for 439 yards. His rushing yards per attempt dropped by more than half a yard last season from his rookie year.

5. “We’re healthy”

Injuries plagued the Jaguars a year ago, but Marrone limited the starters to just one quarter in the preseason, according to the team’s website. It was a departure from what he’d done in the past, which could be a good thing.

“The one thing I am happy about is we’re going into the first game and we’re healthy,” Marrone said Friday on the team’s website. “That was the goal and that’s where we are. Now, we have to be ready to play.”

“It’s still going to be how we go out onto the field and how we play,” Marrone added. “If we play well, then everything worked great. If we didn’t play well, then we’re going to have to fight through it because we know that adversity will be out there in those challenges. I’m excited to look and watch this team now.”