NFL Network analyst says Darwin Thompson looks like a steal for Chiefs

Chiefs rookie running back Darwin Thompson didn’t play in Thursday’s preseason finale and that’s a good thing for him.

Thompson, a sixth-round pick from Utah State, appears to have locked up a spot on the roster, per The Star’s Brooke Pryor’s projections, and Carlos Hyde’s tenure with Chiefs may be coming to a close.

Jeffri Chadiha of the NFL Network said earlier this week that Thompson is the prototypical Andy Reid running back.

“He looks every bit like the steal (in the draft),” Chadiha said. “He basically has everything Reid loves in running backs. He’s a tough, elusive runner, especially after contact. He’s a good pass receiver. He’s better in pass protection than coaches thought he’d be by this point, and he’s a big-play threat.”

Chadhia also compared Thompson to former Eagles running back Brian Westbrook.

“Don’t be surprised if Thompson gets more playing time as this year plays out,” Chadiha said.

That might make Thompson appealing in fantasy football drafts.

