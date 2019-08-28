For Pete's Sake
Cardinals fans poke fun at Brewers for rain delay in stadium with a retractable roof
Sometimes those snarky tweets come back to bite you.
That was the case for the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night when rain caused a delay in their game against the St. Louis Cardinals. This is noteworthy because the Brewers play at Miller Park, which has a retractable roof.
According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, play was stopped for nine minutes so the roof could close once the rain started and then the grounds crew worked on the field.
A Twitter user shared this video of the rain coming through the open roof:
A week earlier the Brewers had tweeted about the benefits of having a roof when their game in St. Louis was delayed by rain.
Cardinals fans didn’t hesitate to point out the irony.
