Cardinals fans poke fun at Brewers for rain delay in stadium with a retractable roof

Yadier Molina talks about his contract extension with the Cardinals St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, the seven-time All-Star catcher and eight-time recipient of the Gold Glove award, signed a three-year, $60-million contract extension that will keep him with the Cardinals through at least the 2020 season Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, the seven-time All-Star catcher and eight-time recipient of the Gold Glove award, signed a three-year, $60-million contract extension that will keep him with the Cardinals through at least the 2020 season

Sometimes those snarky tweets come back to bite you.

That was the case for the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night when rain caused a delay in their game against the St. Louis Cardinals. This is noteworthy because the Brewers play at Miller Park, which has a retractable roof.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, play was stopped for nine minutes so the roof could close once the rain started and then the grounds crew worked on the field.

A Twitter user shared this video of the rain coming through the open roof:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A week earlier the Brewers had tweeted about the benefits of having a roof when their game in St. Louis was delayed by rain.

Cardinals fans didn’t hesitate to point out the irony.

You have a roof. And the game was still delayed for rain. — Matt Wright (@mwright92) August 28, 2019

This tweet did not age well — Dardenator (@dardenator) August 28, 2019

oopsie — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) August 28, 2019

Well, this is embarrassing. — James G (@JimmyG37) August 28, 2019

A roof only works if you use it — Andy Bader (@bruiserbader) August 28, 2019